GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man who allegedly shot at police officers and died after Washington County deputies returned fire Tuesday night.

Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, is accused of shooting at a deputy before officers shot back and killed him.

According to the release from the VSP, a Chevrolet Malibu crashed into a guardrail leading from Lee Highway/Route 11 to Interstate 81 at Exit 32 just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, the driver was missing and an adult female and dog were still inside the Chevrolet.

As police searched the immediate area for the driver, a gunshot was reportedly heard 20 yards away from them, resulting in deputies returning fire.

Fields was located deceased around 20 yards away at the edge of the woods and a handgun was recovered at the scene, the release states.

The adult female, dog and law enforcement were uninjured and the investigation remains ongoing.