SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Georgia man was sentenced to decades in prison Monday for trafficking meth into Smyth County, Virginia in 2018.

According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), Jerada “Rod” Henderson, 40, was convicted of two drug charges in early 2022:

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

For those charges, the release said he was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

The charges originated out of a 2018 search of a home in Saltville, Virginia. According to the release, Henderson, a resident of Locust Grove, Georgia, was inside a house with 450 grams of meth, a gun and ammo.

Several local, state and federal agencies were involved in Henderson’s arrest:

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office

Virginia State Police

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

Henderson’s sentence was announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh and Special Agent Charlie Patterson with the ATF.