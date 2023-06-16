LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man and two other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Lee County, Virginia early Wednesday.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. along Route 58.

Police report that a Ford Fusion heading west crossed the centerline while going into a curve and hit an eastbound Honda Element.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Douglas Harville, 51, of Elizabethton, was transported to a nearby hospital. Harville died due to his injuries the same day, according to the VSP. Investigators reported he had not been wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

A female passenger in the Honda was also transported to the hospital after the crash for treatment of reported serious injuries. The VSP reports she had been wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford was identified only as a 17-year-old male from Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries and had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the VSP reports.

According to state police, the juvenile driver was charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain control.

As of Friday, the crash remains under investigation.