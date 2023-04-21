BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating the death of a 16-year-old after a 15-year-old driver allegedly crashed a vehicle on Route 460 on Thursday.

According to a release from Corinne Geller, public relations director for VSP, a 1999 Pontiac Firebird was driving on Route 460 when it crossed into oncoming traffic in a curve around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the release, the vehicle then swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and drove off of the right side of the highway. The car then turned back onto the road, ran off the left side, struck a guardrail, spun around and struck a guardrail again.

At some point during the crash, a 16-year-old male passenger who was not wearing his seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle, VSP said. He reportedly died at the scene.

VSP said the 15-year-old driver of the Pontiac was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a “valid operator’s license.”

The release said an investigation into the crash remains ongoing. The identities of the killed 16-year-old and charged 15-year-old have not been released.