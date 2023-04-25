SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer driver has been charged after a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County Saturday morning.

An updated release from the Virginia State Police (VSP) states that Michael Henson, 30, of Chesapeake, Virginia, has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash occurred when the Kenworth tractor-trailer that Henson was driving reportedly ran off the left side of I-81 South and traveled through the median. The Kenworth hit a Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes before colliding with a concrete barrier, the VSP reports.

A passenger in Henson’s Kenworth, identified as 29-year-old Tiffanni Smith, died at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Kendall Morgan, 66, of Sweetwater, Tennessee. Morgan also died at the scene.

Henson had reportedly been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. As of Tuesday, VSP reported Henson had been charged.

According to the VSP, all three people injured or killed in the crash were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.