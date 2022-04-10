NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – A shooting that left three people dead in Norton, Virginia on Sunday is currently under investigation.

According to a report from the Virginia State Police (VSP), officers with the Norton Police Department responded to a call from someone from inside the house just before noon Sunday. When the officers arrived at the house located on Highland Avenue they found three bodies.

VSP says that based on the evidence collected so far, the shooting appears to be a murder-suicide.

The VSP is investigating the incident with assistance from the City of Norton Police Department and Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney.