Virginia Man pleads guilty to production of child pornography, attempted enticement of minor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Keswick, Virginia man pleaded guilty on Friday to his role in producing images of child sexual abuse and attempting to meet a minor for sex.

Court documents revealed that 33-year-old Bryan Wesley Petitt engaged in sexually explicit communications with an undercover agent who he believed to be a 14-year-old minor.

Petitt then drove from Charlottesville to military housing in Norfolk to engage in sex with the girl. When he was arrested, law enforcement discovered images of child sexual abuse on his phone. Investigators later learned that Petitt produced one of the images.

Petitt pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 50 years in prison when sentenced on December 14.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov/psc.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

