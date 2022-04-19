ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Friday arrested a Virginia man wanted out of New York for a stabbing murder.

According to a VSP spokesperson, the agency arrested Jacob Klein, 40, Friday night without incident following a traffic stop on I-8I. Sgt. Nathan Hall with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed Tennessee troopers had spotted Klein and detained him until VSP arrived.

The arrest stemmed from a murder investigation in upstate New York. According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Klein is accused of bounding and stabbing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi to death in his own garage. Investigators also found that Rabadi’s body had been mutilated.

Police charged Klein with second-degree murder, and News Channel 11’s sister station News10 reported the Albany County sheriff revealed further charges may follow.

Klein remained in the Southwest Regional Jail at Abingdon Monday and is expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday. Details regarding his extradition have yet to be released.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case, with assistance from the New York State Police and the FBI.