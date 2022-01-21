Virginia DWR investigating after bull elk taken illegally in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia wildlife officials are looking for the person who illegally killed an elk in Buchanan County.

On Dec. 30, officers with the Department of Wildlife Resources responded to the War Fork area where a 6×7 bull elk was found about 300 yards west of the elk release site.

DWR officials processed multiple items for evidence and projected the elk died the week before.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call DWR’s wildlife crime hotline at 1-800-237-5712, email WildCrime@dwr.virginia.gov, or by text DWRTIP to 847411. Tips may also be submitted anonymously via tip411.