ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state officials and federal prosecutors will announce several arrests out of Lee and Wise counties Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh and law enforcement officials from several agencies will reveal details about 19 arrests following a “large-scale law enforcement operation.”

Miyares and Kavanaugh will make the announcement at 2:30 p.m. at the U.S. District Courthouse in Abingdon. They will be joined by representatives from the ATF, Virginia State Police and six local agencies in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

Further details will be released at the press conference regarding the operation and arrests.

News Channel 11 will have a crew at the press conference and plans to stream it on WJHL.com and Facebook.