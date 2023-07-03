WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man from Gray was arrested in White Pine on Sunday following a pursuit that led police to pit-maneuver him while he was attempting to enter Interstate 81 in the wrong direction.

According to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Scotty Allen Barnes, 59, of Gray, was arrested following the pursuit, which began at around 6:30 Sunday night on Interstate 40 East. The release said Barnes was driving a stolen Ford F-250 and evaded two separate spike strips from Sevier and Knox County deputies.

The release said Barnes then merged onto I-81 from I-40, and White Pine police successfully blew a front tire with a spike strip. He then took Exit 8 from I-81 onto US 25E, according to the release.

According to the release, officers with the Hamblen County Sherriff’s Office attempted a rolling roadblock, “at which time he turned around and began traveling back toward the interstate, crossed the median traveling toward oncoming traffic.”

Police say Barnes then drove onto a southbound exit ramp of I-81 and attempted to enter the interstate in the wrong direction. The release states an officer “struck the suspect’s vehicle with his patrol vehicle that resulted in the suspect vehicle going off the roadway and overturned.”

Video of Sunday evening pursuit where police apprehend a man from Gray before he enters I-81 in the wrong direction. Footage provided by Jefferson Co., TN Sheriff’s Office.

Barnes was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained during the crash, and the release said he is listed in stable condition. The release goes on to say he was wanted in multiple East Tennessee counties for outstanding warrants as well as new charges related to the pursuit.