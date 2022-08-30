JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bouncer at the Wonderland Lounge and Grill in downtown Johnson City said he is lucky to be alive after an altercation turned into a shooting over the weekend.

Johnson City police said they are looking for a man only identified in security camera pictures released Tuesday.

A release from the department said a man repeatedly struck the victim with a handgun multiple times before firing a single shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said it was unclear if the victim was injured by the strikes from the gun or by the fired bullet.

News Channel 11 learned the victim was Wonderland bouncer Devin Parsons, who said he believes his worst injury came from being grazed by a bullet.

“It’s really hard to explain. I’ve never really thought about something like that happening. It really caught me off guard. Once I sat down and thought about it, I was like that’s wild,” Parsons said. “My entire life could’ve just changed right there if, well ended.”

Parsons works on the weekends as a bouncer at Wonderland Lounge.

He said he had not had any issues with patrons prior to the incident.

“We haven’t had anyone try to bring any other weapon in, and most people usually go their separate ways if we ask them nicely,” Parsons said.

Parsons said a man tried to skip the line while bouncers were trying to break up a separate fight.

“I just told him, no you can’t do that, wait in line like everyone else does,” Parsons said.

Parsons said the man started getting angry at that point and pulled out the gun.

“He got up to my face and he flashed a gun, and I was like you don’t have to do that, it’s not that serious,” Parsons said.

Parsons said there was a scuffle to prevent the man from entering with the gun. He said he pinned the man against a wall.

Then, Parsons said he was then clubbed multiple times with the gun in the head and neck.

“I got struck a couple more times and then I don’t remember anything up until the flash, the bang in my ear,” Parsons said.

Parsons said his memory is foggy because of the repeated blows to the head, but eventually the gun was fired just one time.

He believed his most severe injury, a gash in his head, came from a bullet grazing his head, not being hit with the weapon.

“I was almost 100 percent positive because that’s where the gun was,” Parsons said. “The gun was pressed against my head. I felt blood coming down the side of my head out of nowhere, and only directly after that.”

Parsons said he is recovering well from the shooting. He said he is ready to move on.

“I don’t really hold any, any hard feelings toward it,” Parsons said. “I don’t have any feelings toward it other than being happy I’m here.”

Parsons said he’d like to continue his work at Wonderland.

JCPD is still looking for the suspect in the shooting and is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division.