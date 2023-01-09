WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis told News Channel 11 on Monday that Ava Renee Morgan, 41, worked at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

Photo: Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office

The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) stated in an earlier release that Ava Morgan was found dead after her husband, George William Morgan, 76, went to the magistrate’s office and said he had killed someone.

Deputies responded to the address George Morgan provided and found Ava Morgan dead on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Morgan was arrested after being interviewed by police. The WCSO said in its release that he confessed to killing his wife.

As of Monday, personnel at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon confirmed that Morgan was still being held without bond.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said that Morgan’s next court date is set for March 21.