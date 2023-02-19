MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion, Virginia man was arrested in Georgia after an ‘abduction’ that led to an overnight Amber Alert, according to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

An Amber Alert and nationwide be on the lookout were issued after Smyth County deputies received a call about a possible missing juvenile out of the Atkins section of Smyth County. An investigation determined that the juvenile was possibly with an acquaintance Micheal Anthony Buchanan, according to a release from the SCSO.

It was also discovered that Buchanan had allegedly stolen a computer from a friend that he was staying with, the SCSO states.

The vehicle that Buchanan and the juvenile were believed to be traveling in was located in Georgia. The juvenile was found safe and Buchanan was taken into custody and was charged with grand larceny as well as numerous charges in Georgia, according to the release.

The SCSO says the investigation into the ‘abduction’ is still ongoing as of Sunday morning.