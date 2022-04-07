ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A federal inmate has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for attempting to kill another inmate.

A U.S. District Court judge in Abingdon sentenced Moris Alexis Flores, 33, to 188 months on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Flores and four other inmates at United States Penitentiary Lee attempted to kill another inmate who was a rival gang member in January 2020. The inmate who was attacked suffered stab wounds but ultimately survived.

The other four inmates have pleaded guilty to their roles in the attack and will be sentenced in June.