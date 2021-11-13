US Marshals offering $10,000 reward for suspect in Big Stone Gap officer-involved shooting

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – After a Big Stone Gap police officer was shot early Saturday morning, officials say the US Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for the capture of a suspect in the case.

According to a joint statement from Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp and Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, the reward can be earned through “information that leads to the location and apprehension of the person who shot the officer this morning in Big Stone Gap.”

Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting, and have release the following statement:

Shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 13, 2021), Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Orr Street just outside the town limits of Big Stone Gap. A Town of Big Stone Gap Police Officer had been shot after responding to a residence on that street. The officer has been transported to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Corrine Geller, Virginia State Police public information officer

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or a possible suspect, call Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or the Wise County Sheriff’s office at 276-328-3756.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.