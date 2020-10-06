US Marshals arrest Ohio homicide suspect at McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A man facing homicide charges near Cleveland, Ohio, is behind bars after U.S. Marshals took him into custody at McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa.

Carlos D. Dotson, 25, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was wanted by the Warrensville Heights Police Department in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Dotson is suspected of killing a 36-year-old man on Sept. 23.

The police department says Dotson fatally shot a man several times after getting into a physical and verbal altercation with him. Dotson will be held in custody and is awaiting extradition to Ohio.

“Deputy U.S. Marshals and task force officers from the Northern District of Ohio and the Eastern District of Tennessee worked seamlessly to locate Dotson,” David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said. “Good police work ensured that Dotson was swiftly and safely apprehended.”

Members of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department also aided in the arrest.

