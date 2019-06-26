UPDATE: SW Virginia woman who faked pregnancy to serve 2 years in prison

Elizabeth Jones has pleaded guilty to the fraud charges that she faced after faking a pregnancy and taking money from a California couple hoping to adopt the baby.

Jones was sentenced to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended.

She will spend the next two years in prison and will be required to complete five years of probation after her prison sentence, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.

Jones pleaded guilty to eight felony counts of obtaining money or property by false pretense.

