TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Cedar Bluff, Virginia woman is facing a felony murder charge after her step-father died due to wounds allegedly suffered in her care, county officials say.

According to a release from Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Christopher Plaster, Christine Kaye Meadows, 54, is charged with one count of felony murder after a May, 2022 incident.

According to the release, Meadows served as a full-time caretaker and power of attorney for Velmer Eugene Stanley from 2020 to 2022. During that time, Stanley’s health “significantly deteriorated and he became incapacitated and fully dependent on Ms. Meadows’ care.”

On May 25, 2022, Richlands Rescue Squad members were called to Stanley’s residence after he called and requested transport to emergency care “due to pain he was experiencing.”

When treating Stanley, the release said responders found numerous bed sores all over his body alongside “other unspeakable conditions.”

Stanley’s condition, the release said, indicated that he had not received adequate care over a long period of time. Stanley was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center, where he was treated until his death on June 26, 2022.

A medical examiner’s investigation revealed that Stanley died due to complications from sepsis caused by bed sores and other conditions.

“The facts of this case are incredibly heartbreaking,” Plaster said. “Mr. Stanley, along with all of our seniors, deserve the best care and treatment that we can offer. Abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult is something that will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Plaster thanked investigators from the Richlands Police Department in the release. He also thanked Richlands Rescue Squad members and Clinch Valley Medical Center staff for their care in Stanley’s final days.

Meadows is set to appear in a bond hearing on Thursday at 9 a.m. in Tazewell County Circuit Court.