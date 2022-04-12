UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — An officer with the Town of Unicoi Police Department arrested a man on multiple drug charges following a high-speed pursuit on Wednesday, April 6.

According to the department, the officer was on Unicoi Drive when he noticed a vehicle behind him quickly approaching. After pulling off to let the approaching vehicle pass, the officer reentered the roadway and turned on emergency sirens for a traffic stop.

However, the department states the vehicle continued traveling at high speeds and crossed over into oncoming lanes of traffic, reaching speeds of 82mph in a 50-mph zone. The vehicle stopped in a cemetery off Springbrook Road when police approached the vehicle and reportedly noticed a lingering smell of alcohol.

The suspect reportedly introduced himself as another person before police identified him as Brian Raby. According to Unicoi police, officers found three empty beer cans in the passenger seat “that Mr. Raby stated he had finished off.”

“Mr. Raby then stated that he knew he would be going back to prison and wanted to finish his beer before he was caught,” Unicoi police stated in a release. “Mr. Raby had slurred speech and was unstable on his feet.”

The department stated that officers also found heroin along with various pills and resale paraphernalia such as plastic bags and a scale. Police charged Raby with the following:

Felony evading

Reckless endangerment

Possession of Schedule I and IV drugs

Schedule V resale

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal impersonation

Maintain vehicle for selling

Failure to use right lane

Driving under the influence

Possession of open container

Implied consent violation

No further details surrounding the incident have been released at this time.