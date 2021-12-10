Unicoi PD: 2 women arrested after allegedly using child to help shoplift

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two women were arrested at the Unicoi Wal-Mart after police say they attempted to shoplift nearly $2,000 worth of items from the store while using a 10-year-old to help steal items.

According to a post from the Town of Unicoi Police Department, an officer with the department was on patrol when he noticed a white Chevrolet Malibu sitting in the fire lane at Wal-Mart. Upon approaching the vehicle and identifying the driver as Latosha Ashby, the officer discovered that she had warrants from Washington County and her license was revoked.

The post continues stating that Ashby said she was waiting on two friends and a 10-year-old that were in the store.

When Ashby’s two friends, identified as Romona Donaldson and India Swann, exited the store, they noticed Ashby talking with the officer and reportedly tried to hide in the parking lot.

The post states officers found Swann hiding behind a dumpster at Murphy USA with a shopping cart full of items that were later discovered to be stolen.

After watching security footage from cameras at Wal-Mart, it was confirmed that Swann and Ashby were stealing from the store and using the 10-year-old to help, according to the post.

Police report that Ashby and Swann had a history of stealing from a Wal-Mart and Kohls in Johnson City.

The post states that Swann was taken to the Unicoi County Jail on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and neglect as well as theft over $1,000.

Ashby was taken to Washington County for outstanding warrants and charged with theft over $1,000, possession of marijuana and driving on a revoked license.

The post also adds that the officers were made aware that the 10-year-old used in the shoplifting incident had not eaten that day.

The total of the stolen items was $1,756.56.