JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi man faces several felony charges after police (JCPD) say he fled from a traffic stop on his motorcycle and later crashed into an officer’s cruiser Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from authorities alleges that Perry McQuoid escaped an attempted traffic stop on a red Suzuki GSX motorcycle. When officers found the suspect, he reportedly “ignored the commands and recklessly took off at a high rate of speed, attempting to pass between an officer on foot and his patrol vehicle, endangering the officer.”

When the officer tried to stop McQuoid, the motorcycle reportedly hit and damaged a police cruiser. The suspect lost control and then attempted to flee on foot, according to the news release. However, police were able to arrest him.

Police learned McQuoid had been driving on a suspended license, and officers reported that they found a small baggie of heroin in his pocket.

The JCPD charged McQuoid with felony evading arrest, felony vandalism, felony reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license and simple possession of a Schedule I drug. Officers transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on an $18,000 bond, and McQuoid will appear in court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.