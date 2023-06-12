ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials say a Unicoi County student is facing charges of threatening mass violence at a school and aggravated assault.

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a threat and a weapon on a summer school bus around 2:25 p.m. Monday, according to Unicoi County Schools.

Police immediately contacted the school system and Sheriff Mike Hensley went to the victim’s home to begin an investigation, according to the school system.

Unicoi County Schools said Chief Deputy Frank Rogers responded to the suspect’s home where he found an airsoft pistol that is believed to be the weapon involved in the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Unicoi County Schools said both the school system and the sheriff’s office are confident there are no further threats to students or staff.