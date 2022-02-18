WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect who was sought by investigators after a shooting in Unicoi County has been arrested, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

A spokesperson for WCSO said Jason Vestal has been arrested. Vestal was facing charges after Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said he was involved in a shooting Monday that injured two people.

The shooting occurred in the Canah Chapel community of Unicoi County, Hensley said. Vestal ran from the scene and has been sought since then.

The WCSO told News Channel 11 that Vestal was apprehended as part of a multi-agency arrest. A news conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. to provide further details on Vestal’s arrest.

Hensley had previously said that Vestal was considered armed and dangerous. Both federal and state warrants had been issued for his arrest. As of Monday, Vestal was facing charges of violation of probation, aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm.

No further details related to Vestal’s arrest have been released. News Channel 11 will stream the news conference at 5 p.m. on WJHL.com and on Facebook.