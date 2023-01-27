UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in what they are calling a kidnapping and extortion conspiracy.

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and Unicoi Police Department responded to the Mountain Commerce Bank in Unicoi on Friday afternoon after the bank reported that a man was trying to cash a forged check, according to sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Frank Rogers.

An investigation determined that the man who tried to cash the check was homeless and had been picked up by two men in a car who threatened to kill him if he did not cash the check and bring them the money.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of a man they identified as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information related to the case is asked to call Unicoi County dispatch at 423-743-1850.

Rogers urges those experiencing homelessness to be cautious if approached by anyone offering money for work as it could be a trap to lure them into a vehicle.