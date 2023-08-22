UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on attempted murder charges out of Unicoi County turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Michael Hensley.

On July 31, officers responded to a home on Lower Creek Road where Myers allegedly broke in, shot at people inside and assaulted a man inside the house.

Hensley previously told News Channel 11 that Myers is facing two attempted second-degree murder charges and one especially aggravated burglary charge.

On Tuesday, Hensley told News Channel 11 that Myers turned himself in to his attorney, who brought Myers to the sheriff’s office.

Myers was featured on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) “Fugitive Friday” on Aug. 4.

This is a developing story.