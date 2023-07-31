UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Old Asheville Highway and River Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound and another person who was identified as the shooter, according to Frank Rogers with the sheriff’s office.

“I have one side of the story, but there’s two sides to every story,” Rogers said. “So we’re not willing to make a conclusion or a determination just yet. But as more information is available, we’ll be happy to share it with you.”

The victim was flown to Johnson City Medical Center, Rogers said.

The unnamed suspect is still in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.