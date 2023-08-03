UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The case of a road rage incident in Unicoi County that led to a reported shooting will go before a grand jury, according to Sheriff Michael Hensley.

A social media post from Hensley states that the Criminal Investigations Division of the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office has been interviewing witnesses of the alleged shooting that occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of Old Asheville Highway and River Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators have reviewed photographs from the scene and are waiting to speak to the person who was shot, according to Hensley. When deputies arrived at the scene Monday, they reportedly found a person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen who was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center.

On Monday, Hensley told News Channel 11 that an unnamed suspect was found sitting in a vehicle at the scene of the incident and claimed to be the shooter. That suspect was detained Monday.

Hensely stated in his post on Thursday that while he could not go into specific details of the investigation, the case would be taken to a grand jury.