UCSO: Man charged with attempted first-degree murder after chasing victim on Friday

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities man faces attempted first-degree charges after investigators with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect with a 9mm handgun and shotgun being recovered nearby.

The District Attorney General’s office in Erwin confirmed Charlie Moore was arraigned yesterday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moore faces several charges, including felony resisting and evading arrest, following an incident Friday night.

Deputies say a 911 call was received that a person was being chased off the Beauty Spot in Unicoi County and shots had been fired from a vehicle.

According to investigators, Moore reportedly chased a vehicle down the Rock Creek side of Unaka Mountain before crashing near Rock Creek Campground.

Deputies say Moore left the vehicle and ran into the park.

In a post on social media, Sheriff Mike Hensley said officers, along with a K9 officers were able to arrive on scene in minutes and found Moore hiding nearby.

According to police, a 9mm gun was also recovered nearby but no one was harmed during the incident.

The incident continues to be under investigation by the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Forest Service.