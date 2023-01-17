GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police released.

According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.

“The suspected vehicle attempted to elude the deputies’ request to pull over, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued, resulting in a crash of the suspected vehicle and the occupants ran from the scene of the crash,” Chief Deputy Eric Breeding with the BCSO stated in a release.

The BCSO began an investigation into the sexual allegations that occurred in the parking lot between an unknown man and a woman, which led to the vehicle pursuit, the release states.

During the investigation, police discovered several cell phone videos of the ‘obscene sexual act’ in the parking lot were recorded by bystanders, some of whom were reportedly under the age of 18.

Breeding states that after the sexual acts, the two suspects were involved in an attempted altercation with bystanders. “Evidence was collected including, surveillance footage, cell phone video, eyewitness statements and items found during a search of the suspect vehicle,” said Breeding.

The man, identified as Isiah Matthew Fuller, 38, of South Boston, Virginia, was charged with:

1 count of eluding law enforcement, felony

1 count of leaving the scene of an accident, felony

4 counts of solicitation, felony

4 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, misdemeanor

1 count of obscene sexual act in public, misdemeanor

The woman, identified as Mildred Virginia Odell Pacheco, 47, of Danville, Virginia, was charged with:

1 count of Attempted malicious wounding, felony

4 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, misdemeanor

1 count of obscene sexual act in public, misdemeanor

Police also learned that Fuller is wanted out of Halifax County, Virginia for assault, battery and violation of a protective order.

According to the release, warrants for Fuller and Pacheco are outstanding, and the BCSO is reportedly working with other jurisdictions in locating the accused.

The BCSO’s investigation was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Grundy Police Department, Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.