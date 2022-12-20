GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City Police Department (GCPD) announced charges against two suspects they say were involved in a shooting Monday night.

According to a release by the department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Jackson Street in reference to person suffering from a gunshot wound.

When GCPD officers, Scott County sheriff’s deputies and Weber City police officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

After detaining two suspects at the scene, the release said Thomas Lee Joseph Tritt was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm and Tina Marie Duram was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding.

The victim, who was not named in the GCPD release, remains in critical condition. Durham and Tritt are being held in the Duffield Regional Jail with additional charges pending against them, the release said.