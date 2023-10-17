BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Two people were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase in Boone, North Carolina.

On Tuesday just before 10 a.m., Boone Police attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle on NC Highway 105.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly failed to stop and fled, resulting in a chase that ended with a crash outside Boone city limits on Blowing Rock Road, a release from the police department said.

Both occupants of the vehicle, Lewis Woods, 53, of Albany, Georgia and Jessica Newkirk, 37, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, allegedly fled on foot and were later arrested, Boone Police said.

No emergency services personnel were involved or injured in the crash.

The Boone Police Department thanked the Watauga Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and the Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics for the quick response.