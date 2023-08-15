MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mountain City police are asking for the public’s help after the town’s water department was reportedly burglarized on Monday.

According to a post from the Mountain City Police Department (MPD), the following items were stolen from the Town of Mountain City Water Department on Divide Road.

A 2016 white Chevrolet 3500 HD truck Allison Duramax decal on the hood of the driver’s side Town of Mountain City decal on driver and passenger doors Caution lights on the roof 10-foot utility bed with toolboxes and a utility rack The stolen truck is missing the ‘D’ on the “3500 HD” decal

Various pieces of copper

Copper pipes and fittings

Brass pipes and fittings

Rolls of copper

Craftsmen generator

Various tools

Rain gear

Trash bags

Garden hose

Courtesy of the Mountain City Police Department

The MPD advised the public to be aware of purchasing or trading items matching stolen items.

“There is a likelihood that some things or likenesses of the items or the truck have been altered in some way to avoid detection,” the MPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or message the MPD here.