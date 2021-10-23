Truck found plowed into Fall Branch hedge, authorities say no one injured

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – First responders say they found a truck embedded in a hedge on Walnut Lane in Fall Branch Saturday morning.

According to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, responders were dispatched to a property in the 100 block of Walnut Lane around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 23.

Once at the scene, firefighters and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office found a Toyota TRD truck that had driven through a hedge on the property. Fall Branch VFD said no one was injured in the crash.

Photo: Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department

Photo: Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department

While causes for the crash are unclear, Fall Branch VFD authorities told News Channel 11 that the vehicle left the roadway and the driver was taken into custody by deputies at the scene.