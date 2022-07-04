GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who attacked a State Trooper during a traffic stop late Sunday night.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the trooper attempted to stop a yellow ATV around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Flat Branch Road and Hobbs Hill Road in Tracy City. Officials said that’s when the suspect fled on the yellow ATV but lost control and went into the ditch line.

(Courtesy: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)

The trooper approached the rider and was violently attacked, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the attack lasted around five minutes, and the suspect attempted to take the trooper’s weapon but was unable to do so.

After the attack, the trooper was treated at a local hospital and released.

The suspect was described by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office as a white male, 6 feet two inches tall, 240 pounds with a short beard and riding a yellow 4-wheeler. The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled the scene with unknown injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466 or Central Dispatch at 931-924-2079.