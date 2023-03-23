MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Smyth County authorities say three people have been arrested after they beat a 70-year-old man and stole his truck.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged Rana Dawn Blevins, 33, Michael Chad French, 45, and Abigail Marie Goff, 22, with robbery, carjacking, and malicious wounding by a mob.

Deputies responded to a reported assault Wednesday morning on Cheshire Lane in the Seven Mile Ford area of the county, where they found the 70-year-old victim sitting on a porch with blood on his face and clothes, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim told deputies he was giving Blevins and Goff a ride, one of whom was driving his truck. The two women stopped to pick up French despite the victim’s objection, according to the sheriff’s office.

“As they were traveling out Fox Valley Road, the female driver stopped the truck, and French started hitting the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “At this time, according to the victim, Blevins and Goff joined the attack.”

One of the suspects took the victim’s walking cane and began hitting him with it before taking out his hearing aids, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the victim managed to get out of the truck and tried to get away but the trio continued to assault him before eventually taking his truck and leaving him on the side of the road. The victim was able to walk to a nearby home where the resident called 911.

After deputies located the truck later that morning at South View Apartments and investigated the location of the suspects, a search warrant was executed at one of the apartments. French and Goff were arrested there while Blevins was arrested on Horseshoe Bend Road, the sheriff’s office said.

All three were taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon where they are being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.