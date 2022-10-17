ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A murder trial originally slated for Oct. 17, 2022, has been pushed back to Feb. 13, 2023, according to Hawkins County officials.

Dominic Michael Antonion Liberto is accused of neglecting, abusing and killing an infant less than a year old in December 2020.

Documents filed in Hawkins County Criminal Court alleged the neglect resulted in “serious bodily injury” to the baby, who died on Dec. 6, 2020.

Two Hawkins County deputies, an EMS representative, a DCS representative, nine Ballad Health representatives and a medical examiner were listed as witnesses in the case.

No further details are available at this time.