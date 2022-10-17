WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — The trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, the woman accused of killing another woman while dressed as a clown, has been pushed back again.

According to online court records, the jury trial that was scheduled to begin Oct. 21 has been “cancelled” along with a motions hearing scheduled for Thursday. A motions hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21 however.

The Associated Press reports that the trial was postponed after a file containing information about other clown sightings at the time was disclosed.

Keen-Warren is facing a first-degree murder charge for the 1990 shooting death of Marlene Warren. Investigators say Keen-Warren drove to Wellington, Florida where she fatally shot Marlene Warren while wearing a clown costume.

In 2002, Keen-Warren married the victim’s husband, Micheal Warren, and lived with him in Abingdon, Virginia. The two co-owned a Kingsport restaurant, according to police.

Keen-Warren was arrested in Abingdon in 2017 and extradited to Florida. She has pleaded not guilty.