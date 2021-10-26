Trial for accused Mendota murderer to begin Nov. 22

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing three women in the Mendota area of Washington County, Virginia in 2019.

Records from the Washington County, Va. Circuit Court state the trial against James Wright will begin on Nov. 22, 2021 at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, a grand jury returned a true bill indicting Wright. Investigators spoke at a preliminary hearing on Oct. 21 and stated that Wright had previously admitted to authorities that he had killed Elizabeth Vanmeter, Joycelyn Alsup and Athina Hopson in 2019.

The bodies of Vanmeter and Alsup were found in shallow graves much earlier than Hopson, whose body was recovered in January 2021.

During the trial, Wright will face the following charges: