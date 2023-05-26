NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – James Buckland, the man accused of shooting Norton, Virginia police chief James Lane in 2021 is now set to face a jury trial later this year.

According to a release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Buckland appeared in Wise County Circuit Court on Thursday to request a bond and other pre-trial services.

After the presentation of body camera footage and testimony from Lane and Norton City Sheriff Jason McConnell, the release said Judge John Kilgore denied Buckland’s bond request.

In addition to Buckland’s denied bond, jury trial dates were set for Oct. 19-27, 2023.

Buckland remains in custody at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail facility in Duffield, Virginia, the release said.