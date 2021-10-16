TN school janitor jailed on child porn charges

SELMER, Tenn. — A Selmer Middle School janitor has been fired after being arrested Thursday morning and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Christopher Weatherford, 35, had worked at the school since 2019, but Director of Schools Greg Martin said Weatherford was fired as soon as the district learned what he was accused of.

“We acted as soon as we heard from law enforcement,” said Martin.

Court documents reveal Weatherford had allegedly posted two pictures to Twitter depicting children being sexually abused. Twitter notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which turned the images over to the Jackson Police Department on September 13.

No one answered when WREG knocked at Weatherford’s Selmer home Friday, but a neighbor confirms police were there Friday.

From the street, children’s play equipment is visible in Weatherford’s backyard and another neighbor said Weatherford has at least one child.

If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison for each count.

In May, McNairy County Schools fired a different janitor at Adamsville High School for sending an “inappropriate” text message to a student.

At the time, the district told WREG that the message wasn’t explicit and that no criminal charges were filed, but that it still constituted grounds for termination.