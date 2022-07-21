NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee financial investigators outlined their case against two municipal employees in Johnson County on Thursday, and allege that Mountain City recorder Sheila Shaw attempted to cover up thefts by one of her former employees.

In a press release from Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower, investigators allege that bookkeeper Donna Nelson stole more than $3,000 by failing to return payments provided by town residents after certain checks bounced. Funds provided by Mountain City residents were allegedly kept out of city accounts for years, and state investigators said that some money was used for Nelson’s personal purchases.

According to the release, Nelson also allegedly cashed 11 personal checks from herself and family that also bounced. After Nelson had the cash, investigators say she did not return it to make the town whole. Once Shaw was aware of Nelson’s actions, the release says she held off on returning cash to avoid getting Nelson caught.

“Mountain City Recorder Sheila Shaw failed to impose one of her duties by failing to deposit at least $5,582.63 in cash,” the release stated. “Shaw kept this cash in her office, and some of the money had been collected more than a year prior. Shaw told investigators she did not make deposits in a timely manner because she believed someone may realize what Nelson had been doing.”

Nelson resigned in September 2021, and Shaw was suspended without pay Thursday morning by Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan.

Shaw and Nelson were charged with official misconduct in connection to the investigation, with Grand Jury indictments handed down Friday. Nelson was also charged with misappropriating $3,959.