JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder in an October 2021 downtown Johnson City bar shooting pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and is now on supervised probation.

A note in the case of Jonathan Murphy from Judge Lisa Rice states simply: “Case reduced due to witnesses’ contradictory and uncooperative testimony.”

Murphy pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of 29-year-old Ryan Nicholson in 2021.

Murphy was charged with shooting Nicholson at Tipton Street Pub early on Oct. 15, 2021. Johnson City Police reported that Murphy and Nicholson had begun arguing. Police found Nicholson inside the pub, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murphy, who had also been charged in a May shooting at Numan’s bar in downtown Johnson City, received a sentence requiring him to serve 12 months in jail prior to six-years of supervised probation for the Tipton Street incident. The court documents show he received credit for time served from Oct. 15-17, 2021, and from Jan. 27 to Oct. 12, 2022.

Murphy also pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the Numan’s incident, which included possession of a handgun while under the influence, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.