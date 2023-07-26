ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals that allegedly vandalized Elizabethton High School property on July 21.

In the following images, provided by the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD), the suspected vandals appear to have their faces covered. One can be seen wearing a football helmet.

Courtesy of the Elizabethton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator James Stevens at 423-297-9002, jstevens@elizabethtonpolice.org, the police department at 423-542-4141 or by submitting an anonymous tip here.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the EPD for more information on the alleged vandalism.

