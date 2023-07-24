GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were sentenced to federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in the Greeneville area, according to prosecutors.

Steven Shelton, 39, of Greeneville, was sentenced to 14 years and Shannon Crittenden, 45, of Mosheim, was sentenced to 10 years by Judge Ronnie Greer in the U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Monday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Co-defendant Arthur Tidwell, 46, of Greeneville, was sentenced last month to 15 years in prison.

Under plea agreements, Shelton and Crittenden both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. Tidwell pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

The U.S. attorney’s office said all three were involved in distributing meth in the Greeneville area, with Tidwell supplying Shelton, and Shelton supplying Crittenden and others.

Tidwell was caught with a significant quantity of meth during a traffic stop in Washington County by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. After he was released on bond, Tidwell was reportedly arrested just over a month later in Greeneville with another large quantity of meth.

Shelton and Crittenden sold meth to an individual working with law enforcement on five occasions, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

“The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to targeting the ongoing threat to our communities from drug traffickers who bring large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine into our communities,” U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III said in a release. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who seek to profit from flooding our communities with dangerous drugs will face justice.”

Multiple agencies were involved in the case, including the Third Judicial Drug Task Force, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Greeneville Police Department, Johnson City Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the FBI.