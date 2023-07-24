SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities have arrested three people in connection to a Smyth County armed robbery.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night announced the arrests of David Anthony Hicks of Glade Springs, Robert Allen Wright of Meadowview, and Stepanie Lynn Getman of Saltville.

The sheriff’s office said the arrests were related to the July 17 armed robbery of the Adwolfe Mart at the corner of Lee Highway and Adwolfe Road.

Hicks was charged with armed robbery while Wright and Getman were charged with accessory to armed robbery.

All three suspects are being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without bond and with arraignments pending, according to the sheriff’s office.