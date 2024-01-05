BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Three people are facing charges after police said they found more than a pound of meth in a Bristol, Virginia hotel room.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department said its vice and narcotics unit executed search warrants Thursday for rooms at the Arcadia Inn on Lee Highway.

During the search, investigators reportedly found around 1.5 pounds of meth, two guns, and around $650 in cash.

Three people were arrested at the scene: Travis Ervin, 35, of Saltville; Jason Ervin, 41, of Saltville; and Chelsea Wood, 26, of Abingdon.

Travis Ervin was charged with possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Jason Ervin was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II

Felon in possession of a firearm

Removing or altering serial number on a firearm

Wood was charged with possession of Schedule I or II.

Travis and Jason Ervin were taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without bond, according to police. Wood was taken to the regional jail under a $1,500 bond.