CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver and three juvenile passengers were injured in a crash in Carter County Wednesday night that involved a man charged with felony evading, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A preliminary crash report from the THP states that the crash occurred on Rittertown Road around 8:30 p.m.

A Chevrolet Silverado was reportedly heading south and was navigating a left-hand curve when the driver lost control, causing the truck to spin clockwise and leave the road.

A Honda CR-V traveling north veered off the right side of the road to avoid colliding with the Chevrolet, the THP reports. The left side of the Chevrolet reportedly hit the front of the Honda then came to rest in the southbound lane.

The Honda came to rest off the side of Rittertown Road against a utility pole, according to the report.

The driver of the Honda, as well as three teenage passengers, were reported injured in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Justin Peters, 23. Peters was not injured in the crash, the THP reports. Peters was charged with felony evading, felony reckless endangerment, driving on a restricted license and speeding.

The THP reports the driver of the Honda was charged with driving on a suspended license.

The report did not include details related to Peters’s evading charge, nor did it describe the extent of the injuries sustained by those in the Honda.