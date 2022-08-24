GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop.

The highway patrol says the Kia had been stolen about an hour before the attempted traffic stop.

The driver led troopers on a chase for about 22 miles, during which he struck a pickup truck while attempting to pass on the right shoulder, according to THP. No one was hurt.

After the pursuit, the driver, identified as Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe, 27 of Morristown, was arrested, according to the highway patrol. Charges are pending.