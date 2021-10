HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are searching for the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Highway 66 South Thursday night that left a young woman dead.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the hit-and-run occurred near the Thorps Chapel Road area around 8 p.m. and killed Jasmine Gilliam, 21.

A release from the agency said there is no vehicle description at this time and urges anyone with information to call 865-544-3380 Ext. 5536 or Ext. 5515.